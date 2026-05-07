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LDH releases 2025 water system report card; only 5 Capital area systems receive D and F ratings
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BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has released its 2025 letter grades for community water systems across the state, with five Capital region systems receiving grades lower than C.
As mandated by 2021's Community Drinking Water Accountability Rule, the state health department tests the quality and performance of more than 900 systems serving Louisiana residents.
The grades are calculated using a 100-point scale based on federal and state water quality compliance, financial sustainability, operation and maintenance, infrastructure sustainability, customer satisfaction and the presence of secondary contaminants like iron and manganese.
In Ascension Parish, the Family Court Mobile Home Park and Plantation Mobile Home Village systems received D ratings. Three failing grades were reported in the Capital area, with the Springfield Mobile Home Park system in Livingston Parish, as well as the Franklin and Patterson systems in St. Mary Parish getting F grades.
Despite its frequent issues, Killian's water system was scored at a 75 and received a grade of C.
In both East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes, every system received an A rating.
The full list of grades can be found here.
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