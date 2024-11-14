68°
LDH hosts event training people in opioid overdose treatment, Narcan in Hammond

HAMMOND — An event training people in how to spot and respond to an opioid overdose with Narcan is being hosted Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Health is coming up in Hammond.

The "Grab & Go Narcan" event, held at the Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit on West Club Deluxe Road, seeks to teach people how to use Narcan, a live-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose. 

The free event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. does not require registration.

"Just stop by and leave empowered to save a life," a release from LDH says. 

Flu shots will also be available at the event. 

1 day ago Tuesday, November 12 2024

