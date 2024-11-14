68°
Latest Weather Blog
LDH hosts event training people in opioid overdose treatment, Narcan in Hammond
Related Story
HAMMOND — An event training people in how to spot and respond to an opioid overdose with Narcan is being hosted Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Health is coming up in Hammond.
The "Grab & Go Narcan" event, held at the Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit on West Club Deluxe Road, seeks to teach people how to use Narcan, a live-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose.
The free event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. does not require registration.
"Just stop by and leave empowered to save a life," a release from LDH says.
Flu shots will also be available at the event.
News
HAMMOND — An event training people in how to spot and respond to an opioid overdose with Narcan is being... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: Elijah Haven
-
LSU women's basketball with huge signing day
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...