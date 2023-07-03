Latest Weather Blog
Lawmakers approve new resolution granting Ronald Greene investigative committee subpoena powers
BATON ROUGE - Legislators investigating the cover-up of Ronald Greene's death in police custody can now demand that those under its microscope hand over records relevant to the case.
The new resolution approved by members of the state House of Representatives establishes that committees formed for specific purposes—like the Ronald Greene committee—have the same authorities as standing committees, "specifically subpoena power."
Lawmakers have grilled current and former members of Louisiana State Police at the Capitol in recent weeks related to the internal investigation of Greene's in-custody death, focusing on apparent efforts to cover up what happened.
Though State Police initially attributed Greene's death to a car crash, which happened at the end of a high-speed chase, leaked body camera video later showed he was beaten and tased by state troopers after the wreck.
Among those questioned so far are former Superintendent Kevin Reeves, who was in charge of State Police at the time of Greene's death in 2019, and the current second-in-command at the agency, Doug Cain.
Desktop News
