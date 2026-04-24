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Law enforcement searching Tangipahoa River for man who reportedly got swept away by current

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ROBERT — A fisherman who was reportedly swept into the current of the Tangipahoa River is now believed to be dead, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, reports came in of a possible drowning in the river. Deputies said they believe a fisherman walked too deep into the water and was swept away.

A dive team from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, a helicopter and drone worked through the afternoon and evening to search for the man.

On Thursday morning, deputies said that they are back on the water but do not expect to find the fisherman alive. 

"Unfortunately, this is now classified as a recovery operation," officials said on social media.

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19 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2026 Apr 23, 2026 Thursday, April 23, 2026 9:58:00 AM CDT April 23, 2026
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1 day ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 Wednesday, April 22, 2026 9:38:00 PM CDT April 22, 2026

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