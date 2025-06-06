92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement searching for missing man whose car was found abandoned on bridge

Related Story

VENTRESS - Law enforcement is searching for a missing man whose car was found parked in the middle of the Audubon Bridge. 

Tuesday afternoon, Pointe Coupee deputies received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Audubon Bridge. The vehicle was determined to be registered to a local dealership and was being driven by 44-year-old Larry Tingle. 

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office and other agencies were working Wednesday to try and locate Tingle. 

Deputies said more information would be provided as it becomes available. 

News
Law enforcement searching for missing man whose...
Law enforcement searching for missing man whose car was found abandoned on bridge
VENTRESS - Law enforcement is searching for a missing man whose car was found parked in the middle of the... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 Wednesday, June 04, 2025 11:24:00 AM CDT June 04, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days