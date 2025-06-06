92°
Law enforcement searching for missing man whose car was found abandoned on bridge
VENTRESS - Law enforcement is searching for a missing man whose car was found parked in the middle of the Audubon Bridge.
Tuesday afternoon, Pointe Coupee deputies received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Audubon Bridge. The vehicle was determined to be registered to a local dealership and was being driven by 44-year-old Larry Tingle.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office and other agencies were working Wednesday to try and locate Tingle.
Deputies said more information would be provided as it becomes available.
