77°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement, athletes carry torch as Special Olympics take place at Southeastern University
Related Story
HAMMOND - On Friday night, the Flame of Hope was carried by members of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes who will compete in the Louisiana Summer Games at Southeastern Louisiana University.
More than 500 athletes and coaches will participate.
News
HAMMOND - On Friday night, the Flame of Hope was carried by members of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials urge boating safety ahead of Memorial Day on the Diversion Canal
-
More than 500 Ascension Parish Entergy customers in the dark Sunday night
-
Former New Roads Police officer arrested for allegedly pawning department-issued firearms
-
Flags planted on Capitol lawn to honor those who gave ultimate sacrifice
-
'Changed the world:' George Floyd's family reflects on his legacy five years...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals
-
Rattler makes offseason improvements
-
LSU baseball travels to Hoover for SEC Tournament