Latest victim said she was abused at church; minister's bond increased

BATON ROUGE - The latest victim of a suspected child abuser told authorities she was touched inappropriately at the church where the suspect said he was a pastor.

Kentrell Jackson, 18, was first arrested earlier this week on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. A 12-year-old girl reported Jackson touched her inappropriately and when investigators questioned him, officers said Jackson admitted he had touched about 18 other children the same way.

Wednesday, police questioned a 13-year-old girl who said Jackson kissed and touched her on church property as many as two times in the last year. The unidentified girl said Jackson also sent her pictures of his genitals through the smart phone messaging app KIK. She told detectives Jackson asked her to send inappropriate pictures but she refused.

Because of the most recent allegations, Jackson now faces additional charges including computer aided solicitation of a minor. He also has five indecent behavior with a juvenile charges and one sexual battery charge. Investigators have been adamant, more charges will be filed as more victims come forward.

Bond for Jackson was also increased to $110,000 Wednesday. When he was first booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, bond was set at $30,000.

Earlier in the week, church officials tried to distance the religious organization, Jesus Name Apostolic Temple, from the situation. On Tuesday, Linda Grant, who identified herself as a co-pastor at the church, said in a phone interview with WBRZ Jackson first confessed to clergy and the congregation and was then turned over to authorities. Police, though, said in arrest documents, they were made aware of potential abuse after a disturbance at a home near the church off Mohican in North Baton Rouge.

Grant also said although Jackson claimed to be affiliated with the church, he was not an employee and had preached at the church on occasion though not recently.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz