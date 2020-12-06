45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Late-night crash knocks down railroad crossing signal on N. Acadian Thruway

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to an accident at a railroad crossing on N. Acadian Thruway.

The two-vehicle crash happened Monday night around 9 o'clock at the intersection of N. Acadian and Choctaw Drive. 

Video footage from the scene shows a railroad crossing signal that appeared to have been knocked to the ground as a result from the crash.

There's no word yet on what caused the accident, or if there are any injuries.

News
Late-night crash knocks down railroad crossing signal...
Late-night crash knocks down railroad crossing signal on N. Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to an accident at a railroad crossing on N. Acadian Thruway. The two-vehicle crash... More >>
1 year ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 9:31:00 PM CST February 18, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days