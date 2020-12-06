45°
Latest Weather Blog
Late-night crash knocks down railroad crossing signal on N. Acadian Thruway
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to an accident at a railroad crossing on N. Acadian Thruway.
The two-vehicle crash happened Monday night around 9 o'clock at the intersection of N. Acadian and Choctaw Drive.
Video footage from the scene shows a railroad crossing signal that appeared to have been knocked to the ground as a result from the crash.
There's no word yet on what caused the accident, or if there are any injuries.
News
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to an accident at a railroad crossing on N. Acadian Thruway. The two-vehicle crash... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
COVID-19 vaccines soon to be available in Louisiana
-
Mayor Broome breezes into second term after solid victory in run-off
-
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wins 2nd term
-
Police high speed chase in Port Allen ends in head-on collision
-
UPDATE: Police identify teen killed in Topeka Street shooting Friday
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday