Latest Weather Blog
Last of four inmates who escaped Tangipahoa Parish Jail in May found, arrested in Hammond home
Related Story
HAMMOND — The last of four inmates who escaped the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in May was arrested by deputies Wednesday.
Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, was arrested at a Hammond-area home after being on the run since mid-May after breaking through a corroded piece of fence and crawling out of the prison yard.
Deputies previously arrested 21-year-old Travon Johnson, 19-year-old Avery Guidry and 20-year-old Omarion Hookfin in May shortly after the escape.
Johnson, Guidry and Hookfin were in jail for murder charges relating to a brutal Hammond home invasion and homicide in 2022 and Cyprian was serving time for armed robbery before the escape when they broke through the fence and crawled under an eight-inch gap in the wall before scaling the razer-wire fences.
Guidry and Johnson were taken back into custody after they were found in a dumpster behind a Hammond Dollar General just 22 miles from the detention center, WBRZ reported in May. Hookfin was found in an abandoned house on Wardline Road in Hammond.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker blamed a lack of correctional supervision and proper headcounts, as well as a weakened chain link fence in the yard, on the escape. WBRZ also reported that deputies did not know about the escape until the family tipped them off to it a day after the inmates fled the jail.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'A resolution is coming:' One Hammond neighborhood's internet restored after copper-theft outage
-
Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies seize over 1,000 guns halfway through 2026
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans
-
Southern with uphill climb speaks at SWAC Media Day
-
WEDNESDAY HEALTH REPORT: A rise in parasitic intestinal illness cases has doctors...