Last of federal unemployment payments going out this week

BATON ROUGE - Louisianans receiving an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits can expect those payments to end after this week.

Governor Edwards said during a news conference Friday the extra $300 for the week ending Sept. 5 will go out this week and will be the last of the additional payments. The state began paying out the funds in late August but had been retroactively giving out the payments dating back to Aug. 1.

The federal program was only intended to last six weeks for each state, meaning the upcoming payment will be the last. 

2 years ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT September 14, 2020

