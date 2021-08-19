Last minute push of holiday shopping

BATON ROUGE- With Santa Claus just about ready to hit the skies, shoppers are just about to finish with their last-minute holiday shopping.

"We thought the crowd would be more than what it is, but it's okay," said one shopper.

“I just wanted to get in on the festive and get out here and get some shopping done, see all the people, the lights, the beautiful scenery, and just you know to celebrate Christmas,” said Ronald Bissett, another shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 24% of holiday shoppers are procrastinating, with millions of people expected to still be buying gifts through Christmas Eve.

“Well that's what we do every year pretty much,” said Wade Bailey, shopping with his wife at the Mall of Louisiana. They are not the only shoppers who are making a two-day push to finish checking off their gift list.

“I love giving, but I'm tired of shopping,” said Bailey. “I'm ready to go home. Get something to eat at least, but I'm going to follow her wherever she wants to go,” he finished.

The stores are feeling the rush more than they did on Black Friday.

“I think this is busier. The closer we get to Christmas Day the busier it's going to get. Really for the last two weeks almost,” said Jeffery Chenevert, who works at Lolli and Pops in the mall.

Although there is an eleventh-hour rush, retailers say they are ready and stocked with everything people need for Christmas day.

“We did expect it,” said Chenevert. He finished, “we're all staffed up for it, and we have everything laid out for stocking stuffers as well a gifts for families and corporate members.”