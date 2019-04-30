Last call for Lt. Shawn Anderson:

75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
" - Headquarters. K201.

- Headquarters to dispatch.

- Headquarters.

- Dispatch be advised per EBR 1 Sheriff Gautreaux. Please locate K201.

- Dispatch to K201. (pause) That's to Lt. Shawn Anderson. (pause)

Attention to all units be advised that K201 is not responding. Lt. Shawn Anderson is no longer with us and ended his watch on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Kleinpeter 201 is now 1042.

Thank you Lt. Anderson for your bravery, your courage, your heroic effort and for your many years of service.

You will not be forgotten.

Dispatch clear." 


Transmitted on March 23 

