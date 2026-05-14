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BATON ROUGE - ESPN College GameDay will kick off the 2026 season in Baton Rouge, with plans to broadcast live from LSU’s campus ahead of the Tigers’ Week 1 showdown against Clemson at Tiger Stadium.
The 500th road edition of the show will be on site for what will mark Lane Kiffin’s debut as LSU’s head coach.
?? @CollegeGameDay announces the first 2 stops of its 40th season!— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 12, 2026
?? Sept. 5 - @ClemsonFB at @LSUfootball (500th show on the road!)
?? Sept. 12 - @OhioStateFB at @TexasFootball
More: https://t.co/yPCmt3jqlx pic.twitter.com/ceDKY4ZELA
The matchup is a rematch of last season’s opener, when LSU traveled to Clemson and came away with a 17-10 win at Memorial Stadium in a battle of preseason top-10 teams.
This year’s “Battle of the Tigers” is set for Saturday, Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ. The prime-time matchup gives GameDay a front-row seat to one of the most anticipated games of opening weekend.
LSU will open SEC play on the road at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 in Oxford. That game is also scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on WBRZ.
Heavyweights under the lights on @ABCNetwork Saturday Night Football— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 12, 2026
?? Wk 1: @ClemsonFB at @LSUfootball
?? Wk 2: @OhioStateFB at @TexasFootball
?? Wk 3: LSU at @OleMissFB
More on @ESPNCFB's early season schedule: https://t.co/szWnxu1rql pic.twitter.com/7PHMDcxJq6
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Lane Kiffin issues apology over Oxford comments