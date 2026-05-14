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Lane Kiffin issues apology over Oxford comments

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BATON ROUGE - ESPN College GameDay will kick off the 2026 season in Baton Rouge, with plans to broadcast live from LSU’s campus ahead of the Tigers’ Week 1 showdown against Clemson at Tiger Stadium.

The 500th road edition of the show will be on site for what will mark Lane Kiffin’s debut as LSU’s head coach.

The matchup is a rematch of last season’s opener, when LSU traveled to Clemson and came away with a 17-10 win at Memorial Stadium in a battle of preseason top-10 teams.

This year’s “Battle of the Tigers” is set for Saturday, Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ. The prime-time matchup gives GameDay a front-row seat to one of the most anticipated games of opening weekend.

LSU will open SEC play on the road at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 in Oxford. That game is also scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on WBRZ.

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