66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Landry seeking way to ensure seniors, children do not go hungry if government shutdown continues

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry said he is seeking a way to ensure that Louisianians who rely on SNAP benefits will not go hungry if the government shutdown lasts through Nov. 1. 

TO FIND FOOD PANTRIES NEAR YOU - CLICK HERE 

"I have been in discussions with other governors across the nation, as well as with our legislative leadership. I am making it a top priority to ensure that seniors, individuals with disabilities, and children who rely on food stamps do not go hungry in Louisiana. Democrats’ political games need to end,” Landry said in a statement. 

WBRZ previously reported that recipients would not get their benefits due to SNAP money coming from the federal government. 

Local charities, like the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, have asked for additional donations to meet the expected needs of the community. 

Specifics about Landry's plan have not been released. WBRZ will update you with those details when they are made available. 

Landry blamed the continuing shutdown on Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Democrats say future federal spending should include funds to prevent major premium increases for insurance policies written under the Affordable Care Act.

News
Landry seeking way to ensure seniors, children...
Landry seeking way to ensure seniors, children do not go hungry if government shutdown continues
BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry said he is seeking a way to ensure that Louisianians who rely on SNAP... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 Thursday, October 23, 2025 11:36:00 AM CDT October 23, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days