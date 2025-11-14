61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office shares update on investigation into AI nude images

Related Story

LAFOURCHE - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about an investigation into AI nude images that were shared among students. 

LPSO shared the initial report, which said "several female students reported to her that a 'Tik Tok' video is circulating, containing their faces on nude bodies."

WBRZ previously reported that an alleged female victim confronted another student and there was a physical altercation on the school bus, which led to her suspension. 

The situation was addressed publicly at a school board meeting.

Through the investigation, deputies found that eight students and two adults were victims. 

One male student was charged with ten counts of unlawful dissemination of images created by artificial intelligence. Law enforcement says additional charges for a second victim are possible. 

News
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office shares update on...
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office shares update on investigation into AI nude images
LAFOURCHE - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about an investigation into AI nude images that were... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 13 2025 Nov 13, 2025 Thursday, November 13, 2025 8:43:00 PM CST November 13, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days