Lafayette Parish high school students among injured in Mall of Louisiana mass shooting

BATON ROUGE — Three Lafayette Parish highschoolers were among the injured in Thursday's mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana, Lafayette media outlets reported.

Officials say two groups of people got into an argument in the Mall of Louisiana's food court and opened fire. Five people were shot and taken to Our Lady of the Lake, where one of the victims died. BRPD Chief TJ Morse said another victim was taken to a separate hospital.

Lafayette news outlets said three victims are seniors at Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette Parish. The school issued the following statement:

We are heartbroken by the news that some of our students were involved in a serious off-campus incident. We ask our community to join us in holding our school in prayer during this incredibly difficult time.

Out of deep respect for the families and the sensitivity of this situation, we will not be sharing additional details at this time. Our priority is the care of our students and school family.

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said that she has reached out to Mayor-President Sid Edwards and is offering to assist " in whatever way we can as families in both cities begin to deal with the aftermath of this tragedy."

Our Lady of the Lake officials held a press conference where OLOL President Chuck Spicer said the four victims are currently stable.

"We all want to pray for the people who were impacted, and let's hope these things go away," Tomas Jacome said.

No information about the identification of the deceased has been released.