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Labadieville woman arrested after allegedly defrauding Medicaid of nearly $144,000 over nearly 3 years
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LABADIEVILLE — A Labadieville woman was arrested after allegedly defrauding the state's Medicaid program of nearly $144,000 over nearly three years.
Nicole Carrier, 30, allegedly underreported her income, as well as concealing her marital status, to receive additional Medicaid benefits between May 2023 and February 2026.
Carrier was arrested on Tuesday by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation on four counts of government benefits fraud and three counts of first-degree injuring of public records. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
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Labadieville woman arrested after allegedly defrauding Medicaid of nearly $144,000 over nearly 3 years
LABADIEVILLE — A Labadieville woman was arrested after allegedly defrauding the state's Medicaid program of nearly $144,000 over nearly three... More >>
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