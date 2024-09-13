Labadieville still rebuilding after tornado

LABADIEVILLE - A voluntary evacuation is in place for residents in Assumption Parish, but folks there are still rebuilding from another storm.

Brian Gros is the Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in Labadieville. Earlier this year a tornado damaged homes and a mobile home was picked up and smashed against the side of the volunteer fire department, destroying the building. Gros said the new building was supposed to be delivered this week.

“I don't think that's going to happen,” Gros said.

Gros says the volunteer fire department serves roughly 2,800 people. The night before Francine touched down in Louisiana, Gros says volunteer teams are still active in the area, despite not having a station.

“Luckily we have a pretty strong base for volunteers that are willing to help those in need,” Gros said.

Ronald Johnson lives right next to the fire department. During the tornado, his home was mostly spared, though his roof was left leaking and his shed was destroyed. He says since then, there have been some upgrades.

“I bought two shipping containers and put those together. So I'm going to make my shed and my man cave out here,” Johnson said.

Whatever comes their way, both say they’re ready for it.

