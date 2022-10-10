La. Used Motor Vehicle Commission upholds Import One cease-and-desist order

BATON ROUGE - At the Import One used car lot on Airline Highway, cars will remain parked.

The Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission made a cease-and-desist permanent this morning.

The commission said that the lot was selling vehicles, but they weren't making payments to the bank that owned them.

"She can probably sell them at an auction, or to other dealers but that's between her and her bank," commission chairman John Poteet said. "We just want to make sure that cars don't go to the public."

One hundred and one vehicles were purchased, but the buyers didn't receive their titles and registrations. The commission has since returned around 90 titles.

The President of Import One, Hamid Ghassemi, is currently in prison, where he serves time for hiring three men to murder his ex-wife this year.

Gloria Acevedo is currently running the business, while Ghassemi serves his sentence.

"We are trying to sell the business, but we trying to keep the license," said Acevedo. "The good thing is they said we can always come back and request the continuance. So it's okay, for now it's okay."

The Used Motor Vehicle Commission meets once a month, so Acevedo will have to wait a few weeks before she can appeal the order.

