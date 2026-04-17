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La. Supreme Court says judges now required to have additional training before domestic violence cases
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BATON ROUGE — A new order issued by the Louisiana Supreme Court orders judges overseeing domestic violence cases to undergo training on running "trauma-informed courts."
The order came Wednesday and would train judges in learning best practices to appropriately handle domestic violence trials.
Currently, judges must complete 12½ hours of legal education annually. The order adds an additional hour-long training session every other year.
Justice John Michael Guidry says "domestic violence remains a critical issue for Louisiana."
"This specialized judicial training will give judges additional insight and perspective into how violence and stress affect all types of people who interact with the Louisiana court system," Guidry said.
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La. Supreme Court says judges now required to have additional training before domestic violence cases
BATON ROUGE — A new order issued by the Louisiana Supreme Court orders judges overseeing domestic violence cases to undergo... More >>
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