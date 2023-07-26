La. Superintendent of Education meets with controversial political organization to discuss current state of schools

BATON ROUGE - Parents, teachers and protestors were all present for a discussion on the current state of schools in Louisiana with the Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, put on by the Moms for Liberty.

The conservative political organization was founded in 2021 by two school board members in Florida who opposed COVID-19 restrictions. Since then, the group has been in the spotlight for controversial opinions about censorship in classrooms, gender identity and critical race theory.

Dr. Brumley talked about curriculum, changes being made in the classroom and ways to advance Louisiana's education. When the room had the chance to ask questions, they grilled Dr. Brumley about the discussion of gender identity in classrooms.

"I certainly don't think that schoolteachers should be teaching any kind of gender ideologies to students. That's something for their parents to handle, not the school system," Brumley said at the podium.

It was the only controversial question of the evening. People protesting at the meeting confronted members of Moms for Liberty, accusing them of censoring their questions.

"So y'all specifically picked certain questions right?" One protestor said to a member of Moms for Liberty.

WBRZ spoke with a member of Moms for Liberty who says they are not out to be controversial and dividing. She says they welcome any person who wants to protect parental rights in public classrooms.

"It's really sad when we are just a parental rights organization who wants to bridge that gap and help parents learn more about education like we did here tonight, hearing from the State Superintendent. We're not a hate group, we like to say we're joyful warriors and we care about kids," member Emily Chenevert said.