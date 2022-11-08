84°
LA State Police investigate officer-involved shooting
LUTCHER – State police are investigating a shooting involving two St. James sheriff's deputies.
According to Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened after midnight Wednesday morning on Levy Gaudet Street in Lutcher. Officials say the deputies were conducting an investigation when they got into a confrontation with 36-year-old Edward Young III.
Gunfire was exchanged, and Young was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputies were not hurt in the shooting.
Once he's released from the hospital, Young will be charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Further details about the encounter are not available at this time.
