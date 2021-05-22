82°
La. officials want you to report storm damage; take the survey here
BATON ROUGE - State officials are asking residents impacted by severe weather this week to fill out a survey detailing their storm damage.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Thursday that residents can take the survey at damage.la.gov
The governor said it's unclear at this time whether federal disaster money will be made available.
