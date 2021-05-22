82°
La. officials want you to report storm damage; take the survey here

BATON ROUGE - State officials are asking residents impacted by severe weather this week to fill out a survey detailing their storm damage.

Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Thursday that residents can take the survey at damage.la.gov

The governor said it's unclear at this time whether federal disaster money will be made available. 

You can keep up with the latest weather developments here.

La. officials want you to report storm damage; take the survey here
