La. officials say they\'re prepared for measles

CENTRAL - With the recent measles outbreak hitting 14 states around the country, Louisiana has managed to escape being included in that number.

However, officials from the Department of Health and Hospitals said they are prepared if cases do start showing up.

"If we find a kid in Louisiana who has measles, what we do is we locate that child, we assess their vaccination status and all of their contacts. Their family, their school, everything like that. We assess their vaccination status to make sure they're vaccinated as well to stop the spread," said Frank Welch, the medical director for the state immunization program.

Schools are getting prepared as well.

"We want to isolate those kids immediately. We would remove them from our general population, we would contact the parent and we would then refer them directly to their physician. They would not be allowed to return to school until we {...} get clearance from the physician," said Sharon Ball, the head nurse over the Central School District.

Medical experts said if adults haven't gotten the vaccination as children, it's not too late. They should contact their doctor and get the shot.

Welch said more than 80 percent of 2-year-olds and more than 90 percent of 6-year-olds in the state have the vaccination.