La. Office of Motor Vehicles reports statewide system outage resolved

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reporting their computer system is working following a Wednesday statewide outage of services.

An OMV spokesperson said tech crews worked overnight to resolve the problem. According to a post on social media Thursday morning, the issue had been fixed.

Dozens of people who arrived at the OMV on Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge were turned away Wednesday after waiting in line.

Louisiana OMV computers down statewide. IT department working to get this fixed by noon. pic.twitter.com/hIfmZDJQrN — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) November 7, 2018

Due to the outage, OMV locations throughout the state were unable to process driver's licenses, while vehicle registration transactions were not impacted.

Thursday morning the OMV said, offices will be operating at regularly scheduled times.

