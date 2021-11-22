La. offering holiday cash for child vaccinations

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of parents got their children vaccinated Saturday during the 4th annual Holiday Helpers community event at Scottlandville Plaza.

"I've taken it, I trust it, and I trust it for my kids," parent Carolyn Mack said.

Mack brought her nine-year-old daughter to the holiday event to get vaccinated.

"I'm a survivor of cancer, and my husband and myself are older so we protect them, along with ourselves," Mack said.

Children five years and older were also given a $100 gift card for getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Nine-year-old Mariah Mack had no hesitation about getting a shot.

"Something I think about getting the vaccine is that it can protect me from getting germs," Mariah said.

State lawmakers will have a hearing next about the Lousiana Health Department's proposal to require students five and older to get the vaccine in order to attend school in Louisiana.