La. man wanted in New Mexico killing arrested in St. Mary Parish

SIRACUSAVILLE — A Louisiana man wanted in a New Mexico murder was arrested Wednesday, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

Corey Hunter, 48, of Morgan City, was spotted by deputies, who said he was intoxicated and stumbling in the street before falling into a roadside ditch.

The sheriff's office said Hunter resisted deputies and provided false information when questioned.

They learned he had three active arrest warrants in St. Mary Parish for cocaine possession, resisting arrest and related crimes. the sheriff's office said.

Deputies took Hunter to a medical facility to be examined because of his level of impairment.

Then they learned that the Albuquerque Police Department had an arrest warrant for Hunter on murder and evidence tampering charges.

Hunter was booked on the outstanding warrants and with cocaine possession, resisting arrest and other charges associated with drug-dealing.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond and a hold was placed on him for the Albuquerque Police Department.