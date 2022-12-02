La. insurance chief believes car insurance rates will drop

Low car insurance rates are on the horizon for drivers across Louisiana.

By the end of the year, insurance commissioner, Jim Donelon expects those premiums to drop.

"I am extremely optimistic that we will see net reductions in premium costs between now and the end of the year," Said Donelon.

The bill allows seat belt use to be discussed during trial, and limits when the names of insurance companies can be mentioned in court.

It also allows a jury to hear any case over 10,000 dollars.

Donelon calls it a step in the right direction.

"The bill does not have a mandated premium reduction. This bill doesn't mandate anything. It doesn't require premiums to be lowered," he said.

Though the bill does not address how much drivers will see in reductions, Donelon remains optimistic.

"I am cautiously optimistic that it will bring down rates. I know that's what the intent of the legislature has been. They have worked extremely hard to pass the reforms that would put us in step with almost every other state."

Governor Edwards praised this version of the bill.

Donelon says it's not all that they hoped for, but drivers will see positive effects.