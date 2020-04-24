La. governor echoes previous statements on slowly, methodically reopening state next week

BATON ROUGE - Echoing what has become standard remarks related to re-opening businesses at the end of the month, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects to issue a new executive order, clearing the way for a change to the stay-at-home order, though what happens next will still be "gradual."

The stay-at-home order issued in mid-March and later extended is set to expire on April 30. The governor said Tuesday he expects a new order May 1, clearing the way for more moving around, but warned what happens "depends on what we do over the next week."

A new order is expected to be revealed Monday, April 27. That will give people a handful of days to prepare for changes to the current stay at home order expiring Thursday, April 30. Though, he cautioned the relaxing some restrictions on May 1 is a "one-way street" and things could be tightened again if more virus cases pop up after reopening Louisiana.

The governor said as restrictions are eased, people with chronic health conditions and senior citizens should still exercise strict caution in leaving home.

Of those groups of people, the governor said: "When we do that phased re-opening, it will always be very clear that we are encouraging people that know they are more vulnerable than others, either because of age or because of these chronic health conditions, and you know what they are - hypertension, kidney disease, heart disease, obesity, respiratory illnesses and so forth - that they always exercise more caution. So, when you have limitations on crowd size, for example, that limitation is for someone who is relatively young and healthy, and it really doesn't apply to those people in those most vulnerable categories. They're going to have to be more cautious."

Some medical procedures are set to return next week, days before the current stay at home order is set to end.

The governor cautioned reopening the state will still not be a return to how things were before COVID-19 crippled communities.

“We’re not going back to normal until such time as there’s a vaccine that’s available for everybody,” Edwards said previously. “We don’t know when that’s going to be ... In fact, they’re saying it’s not going to come in all likelihood until some time in 2021.”

Slowing the spread of the virus remains the state's number one priority, the governor said Tuesday.

When businesses, like restaurants, do re-open, expect reduced occupancy and wide spaces between tables in restaurants with a masked and gloved wait staff. Others have suggested temperature checks to enter public buildings and businesses.

As Edwards looks to May, he said he’s working with public health officials, using guidance released by the Trump administration and the U.S.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine "how to balance the imperatives around public health and safety on the one hand with re-engaging the economy and getting people back to work on the other.”

Edwards has made this thought numerous times: “We’re going to have a different way of life.”