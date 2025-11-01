47°
Latest Weather Blog
'La Fete Des Bayous' in St. Amant kicked off on Thursday
ST. AMANT — The Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Ascension Parish kicked off the ‘La Fete Des Bayous' festival this evening.
The four-day event includes carnival rides and food trucks.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Deputy Donald Capella says it is a great way to connect with the community.
“This is a great event that we've been doing since 2016. It's just a safe environment for the kids to come and do a little trick or treating and just have a lot of fun. And, you know, meet some of the fire departments, the sheriff's deputies, EMS people. We just got a whole lot of vendors out here that just do great things for the kids,”
The festival continues tomorrow with mass at 8 a.m., and the fair rides open later at 5 p.m.
