La. emergency personnel heading to Carolinas to assist with Hurricane Florence

BATON ROUGE- Nearly one hundred Louisiana emergency personnel are heading to the Carolinas as part of four teams helping with support for Hurricane Florence.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is coordinating the assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact system.

The teams currently being deployed include a four-person, emergency operations center support team from the New Orleans Fire Department assisting North Carolina, according to a release.

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal is providing a water rescue team and an urban search-and-rescue team. Each team includes 36 personnel.

The office is also providing an 18-person, incident support team.

"The State Fire Marshal’s Office is sending over rescue equipment along with personnel who are experts in the field with hundreds of hours of real-time disaster response experience," said Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning. "We hope to be as great an impact to our friends in South Carolina as others have been to us in our times of need.”