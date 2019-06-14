La. Congressman Steve Scalise thanks law enforcement on second anniversary of shooting

64°
WASHINGTON - Rep. Steve Scalise thanked the officers who saved his life two years after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice.

Donning LSU gear for this year's practice, the Louisiana congressman invited one of the officers who saved his life to stand alongside him as he spoke to everyone in attendance.

"I don't think about the guy that started this all, because none of us would be here if it weren't for the heroes and heroines," Scalise said. "Y'all can be proud to know that the best of law enforcement was on display that day."

Four others were wounded in the June 2017 shootings on the baseball field. The gunman died from wounds inflicted by police officers.

