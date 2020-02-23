Krewe of Southdowns returns to the Roaring 20s

BATON ROUGE – It was a return to the Roaring ‘20s Friday night as the Krewe of Southdowns kicked off Carnival weekend in Baton Rouge.

The family-friendly parade brought out thousands to the small neighborhood. Plenty of families with their children from all around the capital city spent the night bundled up as flambeaux led the way for the Krewe's 33rd annual parade.

The Satawa family gets to enjoy the excitement right outside of their home, catching beads and throws right on their front lawn.

Jamey Satawa says the krewe re-routed the parade just so the floats could pass by right in front of their house. He says they happily take advantage of the new route.

The Satawas get to experience the Krewe of Southdowns in a unique way, gathering around a fire pit during the parade to fight off the chill, like the flambeaux walking down the street.

“We have to take advantage of the cold weather when it comes because it's never here,” Satawa said.

That fire was also accompanied by some warm Louisiana classics,

jambalaya and gumbo. It’s easy to see why this has become the annual spot for friends and family.

The parade, with 18 floats and 11 marching groups, offered a kaleidoscope of fun for all to enjoy.