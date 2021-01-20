Knock Knock Museum invites public to 'Freedom March MLK Day' event

BATON ROUGE - The third Monday of every January marks a U.S. federal holiday in honor of the birthday of world-renowned civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, various organizations across Louisiana's capital city are participating in observances of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among these observances is a very special event at the Knock Knock Children's Museum.

The popular children's museum is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. by inviting children to create their own peace flag and poster and assist the museum in planting a special "I have a Dream" tree.

In addition to this, the museum will hold a 'Freedom and Fun March' up and down its extensive driveway.

Monday Jan. 18 from 1-3pm we march for FREEDOM and for FUN at Knock Knock in celebration of #DrMartinLutherKingJr. Come make your own peace flag, and poster along with other fun activities. It's free and open to the public.



In a recent press release, museum officials explained the reason for the event, stating, "This is an opportunity for all the children and grown-ups alike in the Capital Region to play with purpose TOGETHER."

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities are completely free and open to children of all ages, according to museum officials. They add that COVID precautions will be observed with all activities taking place outside in front of the museum and masks required for everyone ages 2 and up. Participants do not need to register for the event, officials say.

Dr. King played a role in organizing the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a city bus.

He delivered his memorable “I Have a Dream” speech during the 1963 March on Washington, requesting equality among the races.

He pushed for federal civil rights legislation that was eventually enacted and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work. King’s example, and his insistence on nonviolent protest, continues to influence numerous activists who fight for civil rights and social change.

He was assassinated at the age of 39 on the evening of April 4, 1968.

The Knock Knock Museum's Jan. 18 event in honor of Dr. King does not mark an official reopening of the museum, which is currently closed due to COVID precautions.

It is a one-time event, created to honor Dr. King and to remind the community of its commitment to unity.