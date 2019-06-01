King Cakes bring in purple, gold, but mostly green

BATON ROUGE - As Carnival season kicks off so does the tradition of the state's guiltiest pleasure: King Cakes.

The classic Mardi Gras treat is typically made with cinnamon and icing, but this year some bakeries and donut shops are branching out with some off-the-wall flavors.

"I like the evolution of King Cake, it used to be very standard, cinnamon, cream cheese, Bavarian cream, and now just going to this maple bacon, twinkie filling, you can't get much better than that," said Ashley Saucier, who was buying a King Cake for her family.

Mr. Ronnie's Donut shop is making a deep fried King Cake, filled with your favorite topping or just iced with donut glaze.

"A lot of people during the Mardi Gras Season, they love to celebrate Mardi Gras, it's part of our culture so of course you know we got the dough, we can make the King Cakes," said Jade Galliano, owner of Mr. Ronnie's on Lee Drive.

Ambrosia Bakery will ship out thousands of King Cakes across the world and that brings in big bucks during the carnival season.

"It's like our black Friday, it's a shot in the arm that helps boost our income and you know it's just really great for business," said David Sherman, who runs the bakery with his family.

Ambrosia and Mr. Ronnie's make King Cakes year around to quench the taste of Mardi Gras during any season.