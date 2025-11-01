47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kim Mulkey 'heartbroken' over AD Scott Woodward parting ways with university

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Assistant Coach of Women's Basketball Bob Starkey said Kim Mulkey was 'heartbroken' over Athletic Director Scott Woodward parting ways with the university.

Kim Mulkey was absent from the Thursday night press conference after the LSU women's basketball exhibition game. 

"40 years of collegiate coaching, I've worked for two phenomenal athletic directors, one was Skip Bertman, the other one was Scott Woodward, Starkey said. "Scott has a deep love for coaches and student athletes, and the people that work for him, he works incredibly hard to make sure we have the resources. He has a passionate love for this university and about this state. And we, and me personally, are a whole lot better for him."

The announcement that Woodward would be parting ways with the university came on Thursday night, a day after Gov. Landry said Woodward would not be choosing the next Head Football Coach.

Starkey said this decision is a normal part of being in athletics. 

"He did a lot of things and helped the program be relevant," Starkey said.

News
Kim Mulkey 'heartbroken' over AD Scott Woodward...
Kim Mulkey 'heartbroken' over AD Scott Woodward parting ways with university
BATON ROUGE — Assistant Coach of Women's Basketball Bob Starkey said Kim Mulkey was 'heartbroken' over Athletic Director Scott Woodward... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 30 2025 Oct 30, 2025 Thursday, October 30, 2025 9:28:00 PM CDT October 30, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days