Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St. NCAA game Monday night

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey bought tickets for the student section ahead of the Tigers matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night.

Good Morning LSU Students!@KimMulkey has bought tickets for the student section for you to get in free. Enter the PMAC the same way you have all season and be loud! pic.twitter.com/96fNSLrFMT — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 21, 2022

Mulkey, a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year, is footing the bill for all LSU students who attend.

LSU fans and students alike showed their support in great numbers tonight before the big game, which began at 7 p.m. Students were grateful to Mulkey for the generous gesture.

“A thank you to her that we get to come here tonight and she paid for the student section. Thank you to Coach Mulkey," said Kate Ragusa, an LSU student.

“That’s why we love her. She obviously cares about the students so that really attracts people here so, we’re just trying to pack the house for them tonight," said Blake Kolb, another LSU student.

The Tigers lost 79-64 to the Buckeyes. Read the full game analysis here.