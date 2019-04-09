Latest Weather Blog
Kids in the Kitchen: Pennington Biomedical
BATON ROUGE- We are starting a new summer segment called "Kids in the Kitchen." News 2's Kylie Dixon visited Pennington Biomedical and learned how to make a delicious and healthy blueberry smoothie. The recipe is below and make sure you check out the video and keep watching 2une In for more tasty recipes.
Blueberry Smoothie
(Recipe makes about 12 ounces of smoothie, which contains 265 calories, 1 gram of fat, 53 grams of carbohydrates, 3.5 grams of fiber, and 11 grams of protein.)
Ingredients:
1/2 cup skim milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup fat free vanilla yogurt
1 pack Splenda
1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)
Directions:
Add all ingredients to blender and blend! Water or ice may be added to reach desired consistency.
For information about Pennington's Metabolic Kitchen click here.
