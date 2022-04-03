KFC just sent a chicken sandwich into the stratosphere

Yes, Kentucky Fried Chicken has sent one of its signature chicken sandwiches to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere this weekend.

The sandwich's trip to the stratosphere coincides with the launch(ha) of the restaurant's new 'Zinger' sandwich. The Zinger is the latest in KFC's long line of spicy chicken sandwiches.

The publicity stunt is the product of an unlikely partnership between KFC and World View Enterprises, an Arizona-based company that develops high-altitude launch vehicles. The two used a sophisticated high-altitude balloon to launch the sandwich on Sunday.

World View initially wasn't too hot on the idea, but eventually came around.

“As you can imagine, when we first heard about it, we laughed our heads off,” Jane Poynter, World View’s chief executive, recently told The New York Times. “And when we picked ourselves off the floor, we actually thought it was really, really cool.”

If all goes well, the sandwich should remain at an altitude of up to 80,000 feet for the next four days.