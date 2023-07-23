84°
Kevin Castille: Running for Redemption
BATON ROUGE - Kevin Castille set a new record in the Louisiana Half Marathon on Sunday, finishing the 13.1 miles in 1:07:53.
It's hardly his greatest accomplishement.
The one-time drug dealer turned Olympic hopeful, Castille has found the fountain of youth at 43 years old, and is performing the best in his life, both on and off the race course.
Sports 2's Seth Lewis spoke with Castille after his big win on Sunday, and he reiterated that life to him now is more about winning or losing a race.
