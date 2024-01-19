Kentwood to be without water due to malfunctioning well, distribution begins Thursday afternoon

UPDATE: Kentwood's water pressure is back up and everyone should have water in their homes, according to Mayor Irma T. Gordon.

The initial well that malfunctioned is still offline, but other wells were fixed, resulting in running water becoming available.

Gordon asks citizens not to run water at full force and the town is still under boil advisory.

-----

KENTWOOD - Kentwood will be without water for days due to a malfunction with the water well that was installed seven years ago, officials said Thursday.

Nearly 2,300 residents have no running water, and the problem will likely last through the weekend.

Thursday, there were reports of low water pressure, and in some homes water not running at all. In the beginning, Mayor Irma T. Gordon says they blamed the recent freeze, suggesting broken pipes were leaking.

"Maintenance came in and said, 'Mayor, it's got to be something else going on. It's got to be something else going on."

According to Gordon, the trap door at the bottom of a 17-foot-well was not opening correctly, resulting in water not moving outward to the community.

Gordon said repairs are the first step in getting water back into homes.

"Once the repairs are made, we will have to fill that 17-feet well back up again, let it sit for 24-hours," Gordon said

Crews will repeat that process two more times, then send a sample to a lab. The lab will determine whether the water is safe to drink.

The town announced that drinking water distribution began at 3 p.m. at the back of city hall.

Barrels of water will also be available on Friday.