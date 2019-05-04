Kenilworth neighborhood tired of eyesore home

BATON ROUGE - A family trying to sell their home in Kenilworth uncovered a huge mess while replacing their fence.

Refrigerators, wheelchairs, washing machines -- everything *and* the kitchen sink.

"This is truly a disaster that needs to be cleaned up," Pam Trowbridge said. "Kenilworth is a very nice neighborhood."

Trowbridge is part of the Kenilworth Civic Association. She says it's hardly the first time they have heard about the property.

"The civic association discusses this in almost every monthly meeting. We are aware of this home. We have tried in the past to work with the city to have this inspected and removed and we've had no results."

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera say the city has been trying to get the homeowner to clear the property for decades.

"This has become a real problem. It's lowering people's property values and it's also a danger. These are machines that are leaking things into the soil, we have rodents and other animals that live in here."

Thursday morning the city sent out a code inspector to check out the property, but Trowbridge says the woman didn't even get out of her car. She and the rest of the neighborhood want the city to take definitive action.

"I don't care what's inside his house. If it's a disaster that's his business. But when it's outside, the rest of the community has to deal with it."