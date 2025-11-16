Latest Weather Blog
K-12 School Safety Task Force discusses implementing new technology to improve school safety
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers discussed new proposals aimed at upgrading school safety on Friday at the K-12 School Safety Task Force meeting.
The meeting took place at the Capitol, where task force members heard from several community companies about new technology that could improve the safety of local schools.
Several ideas were brought before the task force, including vape and bullying detectors, personalized camera and recording systems and door lockdown systems, with some parishes already using several of these tools.
"We want areas, whether that is East Baton Rouge Parish or St. Helena or Caddo, or Bossier. We want those systems to look at dollars that they may want to afford themselves to spend on a thing that fits for what they do," State Senator Rick Edmonds said.
Lawmakers plan to review their options as they consider what could be implemented statewide.
