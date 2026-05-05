Juvenile struck after exchanging gunfire along Devore Drive in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A juvenile was struck by gunfire along Devore Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. when a male exited a vehicle and began exchanging gunfire with a juvenile before fleeing.

Deputies said that during the exchange, the juvenile was struck in the arm. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.