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Juvenile struck after exchanging gunfire along Devore Drive in Baton Rouge
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BATON ROUGE — A juvenile was struck by gunfire along Devore Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. when a male exited a vehicle and began exchanging gunfire with a juvenile before fleeing.
Deputies said that during the exchange, the juvenile was struck in the arm. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation.
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BATON ROUGE — A juvenile was struck by gunfire along Devore Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials. ... More >>
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