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Juvenile struck after exchanging gunfire along Devore Drive in Baton Rouge

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BATON ROUGE — A juvenile was struck by gunfire along Devore Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. when a male exited a vehicle and began exchanging gunfire with a juvenile before fleeing.

Deputies said that during the exchange, the juvenile was struck in the arm. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

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Juvenile struck after exchanging gunfire along Devore...
Juvenile struck after exchanging gunfire along Devore Drive in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A juvenile was struck by gunfire along Devore Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials. ... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, May 03 2026 May 3, 2026 Sunday, May 03, 2026 2:09:00 PM CDT May 03, 2026

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