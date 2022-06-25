92°
Juvenile seriously hurt after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge | 12pm
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile victim was rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting just off Florida Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. on Windsor Drive just north of Florida Boulevard. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital with serious injuries.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available.
