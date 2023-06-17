Juvenile jail escapee captured alongside girlfriend in Texas 2 weeks after EBR jailbreak

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old who escaped a juvenile detention center last month is finally back in East Baton Rouge after fleeing to Texas to escape authorities.

Malik Williams and four other inmates escaped the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 14 after they allegedly attacked three guards while armed with a shank. The other four teens were captured during an overnight manhunt, but Williams remained on the run until police announced his arrest Oct. 28.

Last week, police filed an arrest warrant for Williams' girlfriend, 20-year-old Shameka Holloman. One of the escapees told officers that Holloman, who lives in the Monroe area, drove to Baton Rouge on the night of the jailbreak to give Williams a ride.

When contacted by police, Holloman claimed she was in Monroe all week and never drove down to Baton Rouge. However, phone records show she left Monroe around 10 p.m. on the night of Williams' escape and that her cell signal was pinging off cell towers in the area as late as 1 o'clock in the morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said both Williams and Holloman were captured in the Houston area and extradited to Baton Rouge.

Holloman has since been released on $3,000 bond. Williams is being held on a $107,500 bond.