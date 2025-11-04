67°
Latest Weather Blog
Justice for Fatrell Organization hosts annual Stop the Violence Awareness event in Port Allen
Related Story
PORT ALLEN - The Justice for Fatrell Organization held its annual Stop the Violence Awareness event on Sunday in Port Allen to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Fatrell Queen's tragic death.
The event serves as a reminder of the impact violence can have within communities.
"This gathering will provide an opportunity for us to honor Fatrell's memory while collectively advocating against violence," the organization said.
The organization hopes to raise awareness and encourage collaborative efforts to enhance the safety of neighborhoods.
News
PORT ALLEN - The Justice for Fatrell Organization held its annual Stop the Violence Awareness event on Sunday in Port... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive
-
70 for 70: Kip Holden made history as the first Black mayor...
-
Diane Ladd, 3-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89
-
Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge continues decades-long work of providing home repairs in...
-
2une In Previews: Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana hosting Baton Rouge...