75°
Latest Weather Blog
June 6 is the deadline for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! How many tickets are left?
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - As we approach the June 6 deadline to buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, tickets are running low!
As of Tuesday morning, less than 85 tickets remain to enter into the drawing to win a beautiful new home, with proceeds going toward St. Jude's cancer research and treatment costs.
You can purchase tickets here and watch the drawing live on WBRZ on June 6.
News
BATON ROUGE - As we approach the June 6 deadline to buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: 1989 tornado outbreak
-
Pennington Biomedical launches 'Greaux Healthy' initiative to combat childhood obesity in Louisiana
-
LDH aims to reduce pregnancy-associated opioid deaths with Project M.O.M.
-
Baton Rouge restaurant encourages former employees from shuttered Roux 61 to apply
-
La. Supreme Court says judges now required to have additional training before...
Sports Video
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia