June 6 is the deadline for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! How many tickets are left?

BATON ROUGE - As we approach the June 6 deadline to buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, tickets are running low!

As of Tuesday morning, less than 85 tickets remain to enter into the drawing to win a beautiful new home, with proceeds going toward St. Jude's cancer research and treatment costs. 

You can purchase tickets here and watch the drawing live on WBRZ on June 6. 

