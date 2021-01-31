Judge denies bond for former teacher jailed in disturbing child sex case

LIVINGSTON - A judge ordered Friday that Cynthia Perkins remain jailed without bond due to the "imminent threat" she poses to the community.

The decision came during a hearing where Perkins' father, Gregory Thompson, testified as a witness on her behalf. Thompson claimed Perkins grew up with a normal life and only began acting strangely after her marriage to Dennis Perkins.

Following the hearing, her attorneys gave the first clue as to what her defense might be.

"I'm not saying she's an angel," her attorney Paul Woody Scott said. "I am saying that she is not the monster. Denny Perkins is the monster. That will be played out in court. That will be told. The evidence suggests that and as the evidence comes out that will be told."

Her father alleged Dennis, or "Denny" as he referred to him, had extreme control over Cynthia's contacts and whereabouts. Thompson said she rarely responded to calls or text messages from him during her marriage to Dennis.

Thompson claimed if Perkins were to be released, she would live with him. He offered to accommodate her by any means necessary, including not letting any grandchildren inside the home.

Perkins' attorney, Paul Scott, argued that she has no prior criminal record and is therefore deserving of a second chance. Judge Erica Sledge ruled on the side of prosecutors, who said she would be a threat to minors if released and that the only place for her is "behind iron bars."

Scott said that he was disappointed with the judge's ruling Friday.

Cynthia and Dennis Perkins were arrested in 2019 after investigators learned of allegations against the couple, her a former teacher and him a fired sheriff's deputy. Some of the disturbing accusations included claims the couple put bodily fluids into cupcakes and served them to Cynthia's students.

Attorneys for Perkins wouldn't comment Friday on whether they would seek bond for her again.