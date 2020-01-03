Juban Crossing construction date pushed back again

DENHAM SPRINGS - The ongoing Juban Crossing saga continues as deadlines keep getting pushed back further and further.

In an interview with News 2, the retail center's developer, Stephen Keller, said crews would start construction in 30 days. The interview was 35 days ago and the piece of lot still has yet to see progress.

Keller has yet to return calls for comment.

"It is frustrating because we're waiting on something to happen and the public is waiting on something to happen," Livingston Parish Councilman Chance Parent said.

But, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said, he spoke with developers as late as Thursday afternoon who told him plans shifted again.

"They've got a permit in tact that they have to do some pouring by the end of October," Ricks said. An Environmental Protection Agency permit concerning drainage on the property expires at the end of next month.

If that deadline is not met, construction could be pushed back even further.

"Maybe it's possible that they could go back to EPA and get some sort of extension," Ricks said.